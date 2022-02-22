Woman hospitalized after shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

An outside wall was marked where neighbors said a bullet struck following a scary shooting that unfolded late in the afternoon, sending neighbors ducking for cover. A child was also possibly involved in the shooting.

Neighbors told Local 10 News they saw a car pull up on the 2300 block of Northwest 8th Court.

Authorities are investigating whether a 12-year-old boy in the car was holding a gun before a woman believed to be his mother took it and then fired off multiple shots.

According to police, a woman was struck and rushed to the hospital.

Neighbors said the victim lived in a second story unit.