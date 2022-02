A gas station clerk opened fire after he says he was attacked in Miramar Tuesday night.

It happened at the Sunoco gas station located on Pembroke Road just west of the Florida Turnpike, across the street from North Perry Airport.

According to police, the suspect run off after being shot and was found several blocks away.

Rescue workers rushed him to Memorial Regional Hospital.

The store clerk told Local 10 News he was being attacked by the man and that’s why he opened fire.