Dog saved after fire erupts at Lauderdale Lakes home

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Firefighters put out a blaze at a Lauderdale Lakes home on Wednesday afternoon and saved a small dachshund mix who was hiding under a sofa inside.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said it revived a call for a residential structure fire located at 4421 Northwest 36th Street just after noon.

Sky 10 was above the home just before 1 p.m. as firefighters were working to extinguish the flames.

The fire department said the homeowner was awoken by a fire alarm and escaped with one of his two dogs.

The other dog, a dachshund mix named Tate, was rescued by firefighters and brought outside, where he was given oxygen and water.

“The quick actions of our firefighters contributed greatly to the rescue and safe return of Tate to his owner, and we are extraordinarily happy to have been a part of their reunion,” BSFR said in a statement.

No injuries were reported, but the building suffered fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Authorities believe it started outside in the rear of the home where a powerline could be seen “dangling” from a power pole.