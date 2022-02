MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County public defender was arrested after allegedly causing multiple car crashes.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Jalyn Delancy early Friday morning.

She is facing charges of driving under the influence and DUI damage to property or person, as well as criminal fleeing and eluding.

She was arrested in North Miami, where detectives said she smelled of alcohol.

Delancy refused to take a sobriety and a breathalyzer test, police said.