Man convicted in wild Miami shootout caught on camera

Alvin Little was convicted Wednesday of shooting a deadly missile and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and faces 45 years in prison.

MIAMI – A man faces 45 years in prison after video showed him opening fire on a car in Liberty City, killing a man, back in 2018.

Alvin Little, now 32, had his 3-year-old by his side as the bullets flew in the wild shootout. He claimed self-defense in the shooting that killed driver Michael Robinson.

On Wednesday, Little was acquitted of second-degree murder and child abuse but convicted of shooting a deadly missile and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His sentencing is expected in the coming weeks.

The child was not injured. A woman seen in the video limping away from the car after the shooting survived.