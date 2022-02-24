75º
Man convicted in wild Miami shootout caught on camera

Video shows his toddler was beside him when he opened fire

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Alvin Little was convicted Wednesday of shooting a deadly missile and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and faces 45 years in prison.

MIAMI – A man faces 45 years in prison after video showed him opening fire on a car in Liberty City, killing a man, back in 2018.

Alvin Little, now 32, had his 3-year-old by his side as the bullets flew in the wild shootout. He claimed self-defense in the shooting that killed driver Michael Robinson.

On Wednesday, Little was acquitted of second-degree murder and child abuse but convicted of shooting a deadly missile and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His sentencing is expected in the coming weeks.

The child was not injured. A woman seen in the video limping away from the car after the shooting survived.

