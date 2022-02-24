South Beach Wine & Food Festival kicks off its 21st year

MIAMI – Foodies and wine connoisseurs are flocking to Miami Beach for the annual South Beach Food & Wine Festival.

The popular event runs from Thursday through Sunday, celebrating its 21st anniversary.

Tickets are OFFICIALLY on sale for the 21st annual @FoodNetwork @CookingChannel #SOBEWFF presented by @capitalone! 🥳 We're back Feb. 24-27 to EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. in support of @FIUHospitality and to celebrate 21 years on the sand! 🌴 Get your tickets at https://t.co/w8exDsAycD pic.twitter.com/MMzcmNeXS1 — SOBEWFF (@SOBEWFF) November 15, 2021

This is the nation’s largest food and wine event that will feature more than 400 renowned chefs, culinary and lifestyle personalities, winemakers, and spirits producers.

“It is an extraordinary lineup of some of the greatest chefs in the country, pop culture, Michelin-rated chefs, winemakers, distillers from all over the world assembled right here in the beautiful beaches of South Beach,” said SOBEWFF founder Lee Brian Schrager.

Tickets can run from $15 to $600 per person, depending on the package you buy.

Since 2002, all proceeds have benefitted the hospitality industry, as well as the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University.

The festival will not only feature culinary greats such as Guy Fieri, Rachael Ray and José Andrés but will also see major star power with the likes of Eva Longoria, French Montana, Kate Hudson, and more as they arrive throughout the weekend.

Owner and Chef at R House in Wynwood, Rocco Carulli, provided a sneak peek at what he plan’s to cook up this weekend and how he plans to incorporate their drags shows into the experience.

“It’s really fun. We get to bring our drag performers. Some of the best in Miami. And have them perform while guests indulge in dishes prepared by some of the best chefs in Miami,” he said.

With COVID-19 still a concern for guests, more events will be held outside as well as sanitation areas spread throughout the venue.

Talent and chefs hosting different events talent will also be behind plexiglass.