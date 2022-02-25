Coconut Grove residents outraged with possible new redistricting proposal

Coconut Grove residents are speaking out their concerns with the redistricting proposal which threatens to split the community in three.

COCONUT GROVE, Fla – Coconut Grove residents are speaking out their concerns with the redistricting proposal which threatens to split the community in three.

The biggest concern is that redistricting will dilute the power and voice of the community.

“We would lose the representation of the single representative and instead have to report to three different commissioners,” Mel Meinhardt of One Grove Organization said.

This neighborhood has a strong history of Black and Bahamian roots that residents fear will be diminished with this new change.

#FridayFact: Coconut Grove was founded and built in large part by Black settlers from the Bahamas, as well as Black Americans from the Southeastern U.S. Their positive and indelible influence on the Grove’s history and culture is still felt there today. #BHM #BHM22 pic.twitter.com/2XgothO98r — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) February 25, 2022

“This was built by Black Bahamians. That history is important. This community is important,” One Grove Organization Attorney David Winker said.

Clarice Cooper a resident whose family’s history date back to the city’s foundation say’s she can’t believe something like this would happen in 2022.

“It’s gonna dilute our voting power that’s been so important to us all these years and we’ve never had it affected like this and this manner,” she said.

Cooper is also the President of the Coconut Grove Village West Homeowners Association and was present during a special meeting Friday at City Hall discussing the new districts.

Watch today's Special Commission Meeting - LIVE from Miami City Hall. https://t.co/bsYd4OhrzR — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) February 25, 2022

District 2 Commissioner Ken Russell says he’s hopeful there will be a resolution where the historic neighborhood will remain united.

“I’m here to work with the consultant to see if mathematically there is a better way to equalize the districts without breaking up Coconut Grove and without diminishing the African American voice in the West Grove,” he said.

The debate is still currently ongoing at City Hall with three commissioners wanting to vote today and two others saying they would wait.

March 11th will be the final day for the votes.