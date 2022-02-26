‘Being one team’ against cancer: Local 10 News joins Dolphins challenge

Local 10 News' Janine Stanwood, a cancer survivor, joins the annual Dolphins challenge to raise funds for cancer research in memory of her father.

MIAMI – Two-time cancer survivor Janine Stanwood, a long-time member of the Local 10 News family, is wearing number 2473 as she participates in the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

Stanwood is running at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and fundraising in memory of her father.

The event’s Saturday races in Miami-Dade County fund life-saving cancer research at the University of Miami Health System’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Javier Sanchez, the executive director of the Dolphins Challenge, said the event has raised more than $50 million since its inception 12 years ago.

“You don’t have to have cancer to fight cancer,” Sanchez said.

