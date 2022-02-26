Historic nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court has far-reaching impact

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Miami native, was one of the frontrunners from the beginning and now she's been officially nominated to serve on the nation's highest court.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden fulfilled a campaign promise Friday nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court.

“I am truly humbled by the extraordinary honor of this nomination,” she said.

The announcement sets the stage for a historic confirmation process for her to succeed Justice Stephen Breyer who is stepping down at the end of his term after nearly three decades on the bench

“He exemplified every day and in every way that a supreme court justice can perform at the highest level of skill and integrity while also being guided by civility, grace, pragmatism, and generosity of spirit.”

Before clerking for Breyer, Jackson grew up in South Florida, worked as a federal public defender, then as United States district judge and now serves on the D.C. Court of Appeals.

“Her opinions are always carefully reasoned, tethered to precedent, and demonstrate respect for how the law impacts everyday people. It doesn’t mean she puts her thumb on the scale of justice one way or the other, but she understands the broader impact of her decisions,” Biden said.

Ad

Jackson has been confirmed by the Senate on a bipartisan basis three times: Twice as a judge and once to serve on the United States Sentencing Commission.

The commander-in-chief hopes lawmakers cross party lines again – this time for the Supreme Court.

“Justice Breyer, the members of the Senate will decide if I should fill your seat, but please know that I can never fill your shoes,” Jackson said.

To read Joe Biden and Katanji Brown Jackson’s statements from The White House Friday, click here.