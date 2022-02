A South Florida DJ decided he wanted to spend his birthday giving back to the community, and it’s not the first time.

MIAMI – A South Florida DJ decided he wanted to spend his birthday giving back to the community, and it’s not the first time.

For the second year in a row, DJ Uncle Lu provided warm meals to more than 300 homeless persons on Sunday afternoon in Miami.

Guests had the opportunity to use a free shower bus, get a haircut and enroll for free health insurance.

DJ Lu also gave out free clothes, toiletries, and masks.