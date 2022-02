DAVIE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County responded to reports of a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

According to Davie police, officers responded to the 3700 block of Southwest 60th Terrace and found that someone had been shot.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers took the suspect, who remained at the scene, into custody.

Davie police detectives are conducting the investigation.