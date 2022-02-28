SUV overturned, several people hospitalized after crash in northwest Miami-Dade

A bad crash in Miami-Dade County led to several people being rushed to the hospital.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A bad crash in Miami-Dade County led to several people being rushed to the hospital.

It happened Monday afternoon in the area of Northwest 154th Street and Okeechobee Boulevard.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and said one of the vehicles involved had been overturned.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a red Honda SUV with five occupants was going south on Okeechobee Road when it switched lanes in front of a dump truck, causing a collision.

The dump truck swerved to avoid a head-on collision with the SUV and as a result, the SUV overturned and the dump truck hit another dump truck, FHP said.

A total of seven people were treated for injuries, according to authorities. Six of them were taken to a nearby hospital.