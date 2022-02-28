Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near airport in Broward County

One person was killed Monday morning at the entrance to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A driver was killed early Monday morning in a crash at the entrance to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, authorities confirmed.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, Airport District deputies responded to the southbound lanes of Federal Highway at Griffin Road shortly after 3 a.m.

She said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews also responded to the area and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The southbound lanes of Federal Highway were shut down in the area as detectives investigated. All lanes have since reopened.

No other details were immediately released.