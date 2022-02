The Doral Police Department said they are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Authorities said that 13-year-old Angelo Perez was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 26 at around 1:45 p.m. and was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Authorities said Perez got into an argument with his parents and left their house without a cell phone.

If you have any information on Perez’s whereabouts, contact the Doral Police Department.