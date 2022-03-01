75º
wplg logo

LIVE

Local News

At least 1 injured in Wilton Manors apartment explosion

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Wilton Manors, Fort Lauderdale, Broward County
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to scene Tuesday at the Manor Grove Village complex just east of Andrews Avenue between Oakland Park Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A person was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center with “burn injuries” after an explosion was reported at an apartment building in Wilton Manors, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said Tuesday.

Sky 10 was over the scene at the Manor Grove Village complex just east of Andrews Avenue between Oakland Park Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard.

A window appeared to be blown out on the second floor of the complex.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Selig is the Digital Executive Producer at WPLG, overseeing Local10.com.

email

twitter