At least 1 injured in Wilton Manors apartment explosion

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A person was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center with “burn injuries” after an explosion was reported at an apartment building in Wilton Manors, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said Tuesday.

Sky 10 was over the scene at the Manor Grove Village complex just east of Andrews Avenue between Oakland Park Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard.

A window appeared to be blown out on the second floor of the complex.

FLFR crews are working an explosion in an apartment building in Wilton Manors at 12 NE 19 Ct. 1 male transported with burn injuries to Broward Health pic.twitter.com/jOn5OmMm9g — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) March 1, 2022

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.