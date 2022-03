A pilot landed a small plane on its belly on Tuesdsay at the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A pilot landed a small plane on its belly on Tuesday at the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

The pilot departed out of the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport shortly after 8:45 a.m., and after flying erratically in circles landed at the same airport about 11:30 a.m., according to FlightAware.

The seven-seat 1981 Piper Saratoga/Lance has been registered to Rum Runner Holdings LLC since 2019. No one was injured.