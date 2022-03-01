Teammate accused of killing Bryan Pata appears in court, could be released to await trial

Jones is accused of shooting Pata to death outside of his Kendall apartment complex back in 2006. Police long suspected Jones and arrested him 15 years later in August

MIAMI – It was an emotional day for the mother of late Miami Hurricanes football star Bryan Pata.

Rashaun Jones, the former teammate accused of killing Pata, was in court Monday for an Arthur hearing, which is a proceeding where a judge determines whether Jones can be released from jail to await trial, even though he is technically facing a non-bondable offense.

Jones is accused of shooting Pata to death outside of his Kendall apartment complex back in 2006. Police long suspected Jones and arrested him in August, 15 years after the shooting.

On the stand first was Paul Connor, a neighbor who identified Jones in a photo lineup.

“The gentlemen in the middle of the top row resembles, is the person that I saw,” he said.

The defense questioned Connors’s vision, asking if he had gone to an entomologist and doctor. He said he had.

Next on the stand was Miami-Dade Police Det. Juan Segovia, who investigated the case.

“There was constant fights, also threats to Mr. Pata’s life, from Mr. Jones,” he said.

The Arthur trial will resume Tuesday morning.