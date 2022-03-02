70º
LGBTQ+ advocates protest against ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill as legislation moves forward

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – As the “Don’t Say Gay” bill moves forward in the state legislature, LGBTQ+ allies and advocates are taking a stand against the proposed law.

Florida’s proposed Parental Rights in Education bill, better known as the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, aims to ban talking about gender identity or sexual orientation at schools.

Activists are worried about the consequences that a proposed law could have on students in Florida public schools who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or who are questioning their sexuality.

Sponsors and supporters of the bill say it’s not meant to demonize certain groups and puts power in the hands of parents who under the bill could take legal action.

About the Author:

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

