LGBTQ+ advocates protest against ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill as legislation moves forward

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – As the “Don’t Say Gay” bill moves forward in the state legislature, LGBTQ+ allies and advocates are taking a stand against the proposed law.

Florida’s proposed Parental Rights in Education bill, better known as the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, aims to ban talking about gender identity or sexual orientation at schools.

Activists are worried about the consequences that a proposed law could have on students in Florida public schools who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or who are questioning their sexuality.

Sponsors and supporters of the bill say it’s not meant to demonize certain groups and puts power in the hands of parents who under the bill could take legal action.