Police: Woman stole nearly $90,000 from elderly woman she was supposed to care for

South Florida woman facing several charges for allegedly stealing from an elderly woman.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida woman is behind bars facing several charges for allegedly stealing from an elderly woman.

Dianne Minnich, 50, was arrested Tuesday night by Boynton Beach police officers following an extensive investigation.

According to the arrest report, the victim was unable to find her checkbooks. She contacted her financial institution and discovered many checks were made payable to Minnich.

Investigators say Minnich defrauded the 86-year-old Boynton Beach woman out of $87,600 between Oct. 2020 and Apr. 2021. She was hired to help the victim with household tasks including grocery shopping and getting her mail.

Minnich faces charges for exploiting an elderly person, organized fraud and 36 counts of forgery.