WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden to deliver first State of the Union

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union Tuesday night amid an ongoing pandemic and a war in Ukraine.

Before a joint session of Congress, Biden laid out the steps he’s taken to combat Russian aggression, including sanctions targeting Russian banks and even President Vladimir Putin.

Biden then addressed the economy and his plan to combat inflation.

“Invest in America, educate Americans, grow the work force, grow the economy from the top down and the bottom out,” Biden said.

Biden also highlighted his nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Jackson, who grew up in Miami, would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

Her nomination sets the stage for a historic confirmation process in the Senate.