South Florida doctors helping treat refugees crossing Ukrainian border

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As the world watches the death toll rise in Ukraine, a South Florida doctor has taken action and doing his part.

He and his sons have traveled to the Ukrainian-Moldovan border, treating the busloads of refugees who keep pouring in.

Dr. Zev Neuwirth and his two sons, who are also medical professionals, didn’t think twice about it when they were asked to assist Ukrainian refugees crossing the border.

They have been in eastern Europe since Friday, doing what they can to help refugees crossing the border as Russian forces continue to invade Ukraine.

“Right now, what is actually being seen is devastating, and there’s actually no words to describe it,” said Zev. “There is not actually enough time to think about what’s happening. You just see somebody suffering and you’re just put into motion to help alleviate, and so it hasn’t hit us yet.”

The medical mission was organized by United Hatzalah.

Zev is one of four physicians from South Florida helping out. He said he plans to be there as ong as his help is needed.