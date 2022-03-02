President and first lady deliver statements about infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden delivered public remarks on the Building a Better America plan on Wednesday.
According to the White House, the bipartisan infrastructure law will help rebuild roads and bridges and create good-paying jobs.
Watch it on Facebook Live
Biden, Cabinet fan out around nation to sell domestic agenda
Biden used an aging bridge spanning a corner of iced-over Lake Superior to promote billions of dollars that will flow to communities across the U.S. in coming years to fix roads, bridges, and other infrastructure, a day after highlighting the spending in his State of the Union address. Read more >
Analysis: Biden seeks ‘reset’ on pandemic and his presidency
Midway through his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Biden pleaded with the country to finally, after nearly 1 million deaths, stop viewing the coronavirus as a political fault line. Read more >
New Biden pandemic plan: Closer to normal for the nation
t’s time for America to stop letting the coronavirus “dictate how we live,” Biden’s White House declared Wednesday, outlining a strategy to allow people to return to many normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions. Read more >