President and first lady deliver statements about infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden delivered public remarks on the Building a Better America plan on Wednesday.

According to the White House, the bipartisan infrastructure law will help rebuild roads and bridges and create good-paying jobs.

Watch it on Facebook Live

Biden, Cabinet fan out around nation to sell domestic agenda

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the John A. Blatnik Memorial Bridge that connects Duluth, Minn., to Superior, Wis., Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Superior, Wis. Standing between the Biden's are Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Biden used an aging bridge spanning a corner of iced-over Lake Superior to promote billions of dollars that will flow to communities across the U.S. in coming years to fix roads, bridges, and other infrastructure, a day after highlighting the spending in his State of the Union address. Read more >

Analysis: Biden seeks ‘reset’ on pandemic and his presidency

Ukraine Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, gets a hug from first lady Jill Biden during President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Midway through his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Biden pleaded with the country to finally, after nearly 1 million deaths, stop viewing the coronavirus as a political fault line. Read more >

Ad

New Biden pandemic plan: Closer to normal for the nation

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., watch, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)

t’s time for America to stop letting the coronavirus “dictate how we live,” Biden’s White House declared Wednesday, outlining a strategy to allow people to return to many normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions. Read more >