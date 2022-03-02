Woman accused of running unlicensed post-op surgery recovery house

A woman appeared in court on Wednesday after authorities accused her of running an unlicensed post-op-surgery recovery house out of a private residence in Miami-Dade County.

Corrections officers booked Kenia Julissa Reyes-Duron shortly after 5:20 p.m., on Tuesday, at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, records show.

The Miami Police Department’s secret intelligence service unit worked with the Miami-Dade Police Department’s medical crimes unit and the Agency for Health Care Administration on the case.

Reyes-Duron, 47, said there were patients in the house at 1170 SW 18 St., in Miami’s The Roads neighborhood, just as she was helping two women to get into a black Toyota sports utility vehicle, according to the arrest report.

Investigators interviewed six post-op surgery patients who were in the four-bedroom house and estimated they had been getting treatment at the unlicensed house for 57 nights, according to the arrest report.

Ad

Reyes-Duron is facing 57 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer set the bond at $10,000 for two counts.

Read the arrest form’s narrative

This is the arrest form in the case of Kenia Julissa Reyes-Duron. (MPD)

Location

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Investigative Reporter Amy Viteri is working on the 6 p.m. story.