BSO is looking to fill dozens of 911 operator positions

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Broward Sheriff's Office 911 operator (Courtesy: Broward Sheriff's Office)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is looking to fill dozens of 911 operator positions. Across the country, emergency 911 communications centers are facing a critical shortage of these critical workers.

BSO handles emergency and non-emergency 911/dispatch for all but two cities in Broward County.

Tara Thomas, BSO’s Assistant Director of Regional Communications says operators are there to help and truly are the first responders during an emergency.

“We’re that person that you dial. We’re your link to get you the help you need,” said Thomas.

Just last week, a couple called 911 four times from two different cell phones, after being involved in a hit-and-run accident in Hollywood.

BSO public information officer Veda Coleman-Wright said dispatch only anticipates a certain of number of calls per day. The day the couple called to report their emergency, the call center received a 161% volume increase.

BSO offers competitive and a wide array of benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a 911 call taker, opportunities are available. Click here for more information.

