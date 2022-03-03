Driver who called himself ‘Florida man’ crashes car on Pompano Beach golf course, victim says

Several golfers were injured after a car drove onto a golf course in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man who called himself “Florida man” drove onto a Pompano Beach golf course Thursday before doing doughnuts and crashing the car into a golf cart and a tree, one of several victims who were injured in the crash said.

The crash occurred at the Palm Aire Country Club golf course at 2600 N. Palm Aire Drive.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro confirmed that deputies were called to the scene at 11:18 a.m. regarding a reckless driver.

She said the suspect was doing doughnuts on the golf course and then got into a fight with a worker who confronted him, leaving the worker with minor injuries.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and transported the worker to a local hospital for treatment.

According to a 72-year-old golfer named Jorge, the driver struck a golf cart that then crashed into Jorge’s golf cart.

“There was a crazy guy driving a car and doing doughnuts, circles, and, you know, we told him not to do that because he was destroying the golf course, and he tried to hit a couple of golfers,” Jorge said.

Jorge said the other golf cart was destroyed in the crash and about five golfers were injured.

He said he sustained minor injuries and was having his wife drive him to a hospital to be checked out.

While Caro confirmed details about the reckless driving and altercation with a worker, authorities did not immediately release any details about the crash.