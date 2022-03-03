73º
Margate family lucky to escape home engulfed in flames

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

MARGATE, Fla. – A near escape for a family Margate after their home was nearly consumed by a fire.

It happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday along Northwest 58th Avenue.

The homeowner told Local 10 News he was there at the time with his grandchildren, and they had no idea a fire had started.

Fortunately, neighbors alerted the family to the smoke, and some even went inside to help get all the family members out of the home unharmed.

Authorities are investigating to figure out what started the fire in the first place.

