Woman accused of assaulting teacher during parent-teacher conference

A Miami-Dade County public school teacher was assaulted by a student’s mother after she made a comment to the woman during a parent-teacher conference, authorities said.

PINECREST, Fla. – A 34-year-old woman was arrested after police said she assaulted a Miami-Dade public school teacher during a parent-teacher conference.

The incident allegedly occurred on Feb. 14. at Palmetto Middle School in Pinecrest.

According to Miami-Dade Schools Police, the meeting was called because Stephanie Armas’ child was continuing to have issues with other students.

Police said the school principal was present for the meeting, along with an assistant principal and Mayade Ersoff, the child’s social studies teacher.

According to a report obtained by Local 10 News, Ersoff told Armas, “You need to learn how to raise your child.”

Police said Ersoff’s comment didn’t sit well with Armas and she stood up and struck the teacher on the shoulder.

The mother is accused of also throwing a picture frame at the teacher and spitting on the principal’s desk.

Armas turned herself into police the following day. She now faces a battery charge.

Ad

The teacher spoke to Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos Thursday and said she doesn’t believe her comment to Armas was inappropriate.

“No, because teachers are human beings and especially in this situation with COVID – with everything that we’ve gone through – the disrespect by a lot of the students and some of the parents, it’s just out of control,” Ersoff said.

A representative from Miami-Dade County Public Schools said they are aware of the incident and are investigating.

“The Miami-Dade County Public Schools community, including employees and visitors, is reminded to do its part by serving as positive role models for the students of this District, and avoid disrupting the safe and positive learning environment that is expected at all of our schools,” a statement from the district read.