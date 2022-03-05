Annual Superintendent’s 5K helps raise money for Miami-Dade Schools

Students and parents pounded the pavement Saturday for the annual Superintendent's 5K Challenge. The race takes place every year in downtown Miami and raises money for Miami-Dade public schools.

MIAMI – Thousands of South Floridians laced up their sneakers on Saturday to help raise money for Miami-Dade Public Schools at the annual Superintendent’s 5K.

The big 5K challenge wrapped up around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Organizers said more than 3,800 people took part in this year’s event, which is the most they have ever had.

Runners left the starting line along Biscayne Boulevard just after 7:30 a.m.

For those that aren’t familiar with the superintendent’s 5K challenge, it takes place every year in downtown Miami, and it helps various schools raise money, with the amount of that money based on the number of participants each school is able to bring out.

About 80 percent of all ticket sales will go directly back to the schools, with some $300,000 dollars raised in total since the very first 5K challenge was held.

Saturday’s event was the first 5K held under the district’s new superintendent, Dr. Jose Dotres.