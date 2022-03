Hundreds of South Floridians gathered Saturday morning in Davie for a great cause.

The 14th annual I Care I Cure 5K was held at Nova Southeastern University.

Local 10 News’ Kristi Krueger was the emcee for the event, which is held to raise money for children fighting cancer.

Live music and a festival were held during and after the race.