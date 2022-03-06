Deputies: 1 person killed in Lauderdale Lakes late night shooting

Police are investigating shooting in Broward County that left one person dead.

It happened late Saturday night in Lauderdale Lakes.

Crime scene tape was rolled out close to a corner store near the Oriole Estates Homes at Northwest 41st and State Road 7.

Witnesses said the streets were crowded with people when someone started shooting.

One person was shot several times and died. The body could be seen covered by a tarp.

Broward sheriff’s deputies could be observed talking with several witnesses working to find out who pulled the trigger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.