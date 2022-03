A Miami apartment building caught fire late Saturday night, leaving several people without a place to stay.

MIAMI – A Miami apartment building caught fire late Saturday night, leaving several people without a place to stay.

The three damaged units are above the Porto Alegre restaurant on Southwest 27t h Avenue.

The restaurant also suffered heavy smoke and fire damage, authorities said.

Firefighters were eventually able to get the flames under control.

Authorities said no one was injured in the fire, and the Red Cross is helping the victims.