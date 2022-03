The shooting happened near the intersection of Northwest 77th Terrace and 14th Avenue.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting.

A witness told Local 10 News one of her friends was shot in the back. That man is expected to be okay.

Police are trying to determine what led up to the shooting and who was behind it.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.