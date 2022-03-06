South Beach braces for spring break crowds

It's that time of year, and with COVID cases going down, tourists are flocking to the area for spring break.

It’s the beginning of spring break for many around the country, which means more crowds in South Beach.

“We’ve seen party buses of course (in) South Beach,” said Stephanie Walker, a tourist. “There is a lot going on.”

There were crowds mostly outside restaurants, but Miami Beach police were nearby keeping an eye on visitors of all ages.

“It’s a little more crowded, but we are leaving (Sunday) morning,” said Helen Brejtfus. “We are having a ball here.”

Starting this weekend until the end of March, new rules are in place.

Coolers, tents and inflatable devices are not allowed on the beach, while street access is limited for some in city streets.

Alcohol consumption on the beach is not allowed.

As far as COVID is concerned, spring break is a bit different compared to last year, with cases of the omicron virus plunging and visitors more at ease.