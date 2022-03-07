Miami police arrest man accused of raping elderly woman

Miami police say they have identified and arrested the man who was caught on camera brutally raping an 80-year-old woman last week.

Police say 24-year-old Luis Felipe Gonzalez was arrested in Lee County. He is currently in the process of being extradited to Miami.

Gonzalez faces several charges, including sexual battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment and abuse of the elderly.

Surveillance video showed a man before and after the assault on Feb. 27 along the 3700 block of Northwest First Street in Miami.

The victim says the suspect approached her from behind, dragged her and forcefully assaulted her behind a building.

The suspect then fled in a silver car, which proved to be a clue for detectives who searched for him for weeks.