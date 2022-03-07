Murder retrial continues for Dayonte ‘Moochie’ Resiles

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The murder retrial of Dayonte “Moochie” Resiles continues Monday, following last week’s testimony from the victim’s son and husband, as well as a neighbor.

On Monday, the retrial picked back up with the prosecution calling more witnesses, beginning with a man who maintained the Su’s pool and was there the following morning after the murder.

“The son came out of the back door screaming something happened to his mother and to call 911,″ Twin Lakes Pools manager Richard Holt said.

Jill Halliburton Su was found by her son, Justin, back on that September 2014 day dead inside her Davie home. She was bound by her hands and feet in a bathtub.

“He was very excited -- frantic,” Holt said.

A pool worker who interacted with the victim’s son testified Monday in the Dayonte Resiles murder retrial.

A Davie police officer who was one of the first officers to arrive at the home after the crime also took the stand Monday, describing Justin Su as nervous and distraught, as well.

Justin Su, who was first considered a suspect, had an alibi and was accounted for the night his mother was killed, prosecutors said.

Prosecutor Maria Schneider is arguing that Resiles went to the home to commit a burglary, and when he found Halliburton Su there, he stabbed her to death.

Prosecutors say Resiles’ DNA was also found on a knife and a belt used to bind the victim at the home.

The defense is trying to throw reasonable doubt on their client’s involvement, saying there are more questions than answers about the crime.

Their argument led to a divided jury and a mistrial a few months ago.

More witnesses are expected to testify Monday afternoon.

If the current jury convicts 27-year-old Resiles of first-degree murder, he could face the death penalty.

A livestream of the trial can be viewed at the top of this page.