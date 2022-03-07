Pedestrian fatally struck by car on I-95 in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Sunday night in North Miami.

The incident occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway near Northwest 135th Street.

According to FHP Lt. Alex Camacho, a gray Honda struck the pedestrian, who was walking within the express lanes.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Camacho said the driver remained at the scene and was not injured.

The express lanes were shutdown throughout the investigation, but have since reopened.

The pedestrian’s identity has not yet been released and it’s unclear at this time why they were walking on the highway.