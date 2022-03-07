Where are the early voting sites for Broward municipal elections?

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Voters in some cities in Broward County are already heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the municipal elections for Lighthouse Point, Hillsboro Beach, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea and Pembroke Pines.

District 33 voters will also be selecting their choice for Florida state senator -- a race between Republican Joseph Carter and Democrat Rosalind Osgood.

Below is a list of the early voting sites:

African-American Research Library, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

E Pat Larkins Community Center, 520 Martin Luther King Blvd., Pompano Beach.

Tamarac Brank Library, 8701 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac.

Lauderhill Mall, 1519 NW 40th Ave., Lauderhill.

Polls will close at 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday.

Click here for more information about early voting sites.