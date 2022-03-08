4 people displaced after fire erupts at Miami home

MIAMI – Miami firefighters extinguished a blaze that erupted early Tuesday morning at a home.

The home is located in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and 55th Terrace.

According to Miami Fire Rescue officials, crews arrived at the scene to find the wood-framed, single-story house on fire with heavy smoke coming from it.

Firefighters entered the home to battle the fire and searched the home for any victims.

Fire Rescue officials said the fire was under control within 10 minutes and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist four adults who live at the home and are now displaced.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

Video shows Miami firefighters battling blaze. (Video courtesy of City of Miami Fire Rescue.)