Biden says he will do everything he can to lower costs at the pump, amid Russian oil import ban

President Joe Biden says he will do everything he can to lower costs at the pump, while inflicting more damage to Russia’s economy.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden banned Russian oil imports targeting the country’s energy sector in response to their ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine,” said Biden.

This move aims to inflict more damage to Russia’s economy but to make up the energy resources.

The U.S. will now have to turn to other nations like Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela, countries that America typically shunned.

“I just don’t understand why we’re going to go to Saudi Arabia to beg for oil, ask a narco-terrorist to for oil, and do an Iran deal with the largest state-sponsored terror in the world. When we can produce more than enough oil to make up for whatever it is we buy from Russia,” said Sen. Marco Rubio.

U.S. imports from Russia energy is roughly eight percent with three percent being crude oil.

European allies are more dependent on Russian energy and as a result, won’t be joining the U.S. with this ban.

“We can take this step when others cannot but we are working closely with Europe and our partners to develop a long-term strategy to reduce their dependency on Russian energy as well,” said Biden.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Paris on Tuesday after meeting with leaders of the Baltic states to discuss measures the U.S. and its allies can take to deter Russian attacks.

“The world is saying to Russia stop these attacks immediately. Let the food and medicine in, let the people out safely and end this war of choice against Ukraine,” said Blinken.

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Romania and Poland later this week, in the meantime, President Biden is calling on Congress to pass his $12 billion package to help Ukraine.