Miami woman accused of fatally running over boyfriend on Alabama highway

MOBILE, Ala. – A 37-year-old from Miami was arrested over the weekend after running over her boyfriend on I-10 in Alabama, authorities said.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

Deputies said Johana Suarez and her boyfriend, Henry Hernandez, 48, were traveling from Miami to California, but got into an argument along the way.

Deputies said Hernandez got out of the car and began walking down the side of the highway, leaving Suarez as the driver.

A witness called 911 shortly after to report that he saw Suarez run over Hernandez, authorities said.

Detectives said the black box in the vehicle showed that Suarez was driving 73 mph when she struck Hernandez with the car. She was not injured in the crash, authorities said.

Suarez faces a murder charge and is being held without bond.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.