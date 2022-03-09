2 injured in shooting near school in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police and Miami-Dade Schools Police responded to North Gardens High School in Miami Gardens just before 2 p.m. Wednesday in reference to shots being fired.

Police did not confirm whether the shooting happened inside or outside of the school, which is located in a shopping plaza in the 4600 block of Northwest 183rd Street. However, Sky 10 was above the scene as someone was taken out of the school on a stretcher.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that two people were injured, an adult and a child.

Both were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital as trauma alerts, one by ambulance and the other by helicopter, according to MDFR.

As for the shooter, Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos was told they took off in a car, but they didn’t get far. The car was located near Top Golf in the area of Northwest 179th Street and Second Avenue.

The blue Kia could been seen with bullet holes in it.

As of right now, we are hearing that all subjects are in custody. But as you can imagine, this is very concerning for parents, who say their children are still inside the school that has been placed on lockdown.

No other details were immediately released.