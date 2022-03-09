A ride-sharing app just for women hopes to prevent future attacks from rideshare drivers

With ride-sharing crimes on the rise, one company decided to make it their mission to protect female passengers.

Two women were raped, by two different men, both attacks happened last month on Miami Beach.

Police say the attackers were both Lyft drivers, one victim was allegedly raped in the car right before she was supposed to be dropped off.

Following these types of crimes, a new ride-sharing company was created.

Anna Prince is the spokeswoman for “Trips4Women” a ride-sharing service designed just for women, female drivers pick up female passengers.

The idea came after the company’s founder had a female relative sexually battered by a ridesharing driver.

“Horror stories, a lot of rapes. You have a lot of women who get intoxicated, go out so they get into a car, you get a man driver, you get raped. With us, no, it’s a woman driver,” Prince said.

The company has been in South Florida for nearly six months and for now the drivers will take you anywhere in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

They are looking to expand into Palm Beach county as well.

Prince says that each driver is carefully vetted, making sure that they don’t have a criminal record and must have a clean record of driving.

“Women just love it, they just really love it. they feel safe, they feel secure,” Prince said.

All you have to do is download the app and register.

Trips 4 women has about 200 drivers and they operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.