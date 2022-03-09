79º
Do you want to build a snowman? Watch Disney’s ‘Frozen’ the musical now playing at the Broward Center

Alexis Frazier, Anchor/Reporter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – From now until March 20, you can catch the Broadway musical “Frozen” live at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

“It’s a story about family and about learning to understand the people around you and love the people around you,” said Mason Reeves, who plays Kristoff in the musical.

The Tony-nominated musical will feature the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film plus more. Reliving some of the magic with your favorite characters and songs.

“This is a show for all ages. Everyone is going to find something that they enjoy,” Reeves said.

It’s a theatrical experience filled with enchanting special effects, stunning sets, costumes, and powerhouse performances.

Even though Reeves did receive hateful messages online about him playing Kristoff because he’s Black, he is excited to show that these characters are universal.

“I think the beautiful thing is that audiences get to see someone being themselves regardless of their skin tone.”

For ticket information, visit https://www.browardcenter.org/events/detail/disneys-frozen.

Alexis Frazier joined the Local 10 family in April 2020. The Fort Lauderdale native came to WPLG from the ABC affiliate in Columbia, S.C., WOLO-TV. She's glad to be back in South Florida.

