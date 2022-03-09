Do you want to build a snowman? Watch Disney’s ‘Frozen’ the musical now playing at the Broward Center

Get ready to let go with Disney’s “Frozen,” as the Broadway musical is now showing at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – From now until March 20, you can catch the Broadway musical “Frozen” live at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

The wait is finally over! Tonight, @FrozenBroadway celebrates its first performance in South Florida. Don't miss this Tony®-nominated musical while it's playing on our stage through March 20. Great seats are still available at https://t.co/zb1naSBmvy. pic.twitter.com/y6pmeWW7Gd — Broward Center (@browardcenter) March 9, 2022

“It’s a story about family and about learning to understand the people around you and love the people around you,” said Mason Reeves, who plays Kristoff in the musical.

The Tony-nominated musical will feature the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film plus more. Reliving some of the magic with your favorite characters and songs.

“This is a show for all ages. Everyone is going to find something that they enjoy,” Reeves said.

It’s a theatrical experience filled with enchanting special effects, stunning sets, costumes, and powerhouse performances.

Even though Reeves did receive hateful messages online about him playing Kristoff because he’s Black, he is excited to show that these characters are universal.

“I think the beautiful thing is that audiences get to see someone being themselves regardless of their skin tone.”

For ticket information, visit https://www.browardcenter.org/events/detail/disneys-frozen.