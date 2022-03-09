79º
Miami-Dade mayor leads the 10th annual Bike305 bike to work day ride

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Alex Ciccarone , Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces celebrate Bike305 month with the 10th annual Bike305 Bike to work day event on Wednesday.

This is a day for residents, including elected officials, to leave their cars at home and ride a bike to work, in celebration of the county’s commitment to efficient, environmentally friendly, and healthy commuting alternatives.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Parks Director Maria I. Nardi, municipal mayors, and residents from across Miami-Dade County kicked off the event at Miami Lakes Town Hall.

“We are promoting safe bicycling which you can do all year round in Miami-Dade county,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The 10th Annual Bike305 Bike to Work Day brings together municipal mayors, transportation leaders, and citizen cyclists to celebrate a decade of promoting cycling as a safe, healthy, and fun way to get to work, school, or social activities.

“We clearly live in paradise, people are here because of the weather and we are here to make sure people can bicycle safely,” said Cava.

