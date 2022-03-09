Miami-Dade mayor leads the 10th annual Bike305 bike to work day ride

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Parks Director Maria I. Nardi, municipal mayors, and residents from across Miami-Dade County kicked off the event at Miami Lakes Town Hall.

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces celebrate Bike305 month with the 10th annual Bike305 Bike to work day event on Wednesday.

On your mark, get set, bike! 🚲

We joined @Bike305, @MiamiDadeParks, elected officials and members of our community for the 10th Annual #BikeToWorkDay bicycle ride! Thank you to all who rode with us! #MDPDconnecting pic.twitter.com/QG03dkLn5w — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 9, 2022

This is a day for residents, including elected officials, to leave their cars at home and ride a bike to work, in celebration of the county’s commitment to efficient, environmentally friendly, and healthy commuting alternatives.

This morning, @MayorDaniella, Vice Chairman Oliver Gilbert, III (@ViceChairOG3), Miami-Dade Parks Director Maria Nardi, and other elected officials were in attendance to kick off @Bike305’s 10th Annual Bike to Work Day. 🎉🚴🏻‍♀️🚴🏾‍♂️🚴🏻‍♀️🚴🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fNcur0TGTw — Miami-Dade Parks (@MiamiDadeParks) March 9, 2022

“We are promoting safe bicycling which you can do all year round in Miami-Dade county,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The 10th Annual Bike305 Bike to Work Day brings together municipal mayors, transportation leaders, and citizen cyclists to celebrate a decade of promoting cycling as a safe, healthy, and fun way to get to work, school, or social activities.

“We clearly live in paradise, people are here because of the weather and we are here to make sure people can bicycle safely,” said Cava.