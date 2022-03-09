Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody following Miami officer-involved shooting

One person is dead, and another is in police custody following an officer-involved shooting.

It happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection for Northwest 71st Street and 12th Avenue in Miami.

According to authorities, officers conducted a traffic stop at approximately 4:40 p.m.

As officers approached the vehicle, police said they noticed one of the two men inside was armed with a gun.

A struggle ensued, and that’s when police said one of the offers fired their gun.

The subject who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person in the car was taken into custody, and police said a firearm was recovered.

Authorities said it was a senior officer who opened fire, and that officer has been placed on administrative leave, per protocol.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is customary with police-involved shootings.