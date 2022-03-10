6 people overdose in Wilton Manors vacation rental, fire rescue confirms

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue is reporting a mass casualty incident in Wilton Manors and Local 10 has confirmed with the fire chief that 6 people were being treated and some transported after drug overdoses.

Local 10 News confirmed the incident happened at 811 Northwest 29th Court, which was being used as a vacation rental home that had been rented for spring break.

Multiple overdoses at a vacation rental in #wiltonmanors. Spring breakers took a powdered drug - that might be laced with fentanyl, per #FortLauderdale fire rescue. 4 in respiratory arrest and transported @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/rjwAt8TOef — Janine Stanwood (@JanineWPLG) March 10, 2022

Fire rescue was called to the home around 5:10 p.m. Thursday in response to a report of multiple overdoses.

Details are still coming in, but reports are that some people in the home decided to use a substance believed to be a powdered drug, fire rescue told Local 10, and that substance was possibly laced with fentanyl.

Sky 10 was over the scene as people were loaded into multiple ambulances.

At least 4 of the people were suffering from respiratory arrest, but all have been resuscitated, fire rescue reported.

(Local 10 News crews are on the way to the scene. Local 10 and Local 10.com will continue to follow this breaking story.)