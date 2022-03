MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – One South Florida Wawa gas station is giving away free gas Thursday to its first 99 customers.

The gas station that is hosting the giveaway with radio station 99Jamz and 411PAIN is located at 2700 NW 183rd St. in Miami Gardens.

Sky 10 was above the area at 10:45 a.m. as a long line of cars waited for their turn to pump gas.

