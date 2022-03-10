Police: Man stabs barbershop owner in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A man is facing an attempted murder charge after he stabbed a barbershop owner in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

The incident was reported just before 4:25 p.m. Wednesday at Matas Barbershop at 4605 NW 199th St.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, Jonathan Tarrero-Casadesus, 25, of Miami, was getting his hair cut Wednesday when he got into a dispute with his barber.

Police said the barber asked Tarrero-Casadesus to leave, but he refused.

According to the report, the owner of the barbershop then approached the suspect and again asked him to leave, which led to a physical confrontation.

Police said Tarrero-Casadesus eventually left, but returned and asked the owner to come outside.

The owner met him near the threshold of the front door, at which time Tarrero-Casadesus pulled out a knife that had a 6 ½ inch blade and stabbed the victim in the abdomen, authorities said.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital. His condition has not been released.

Ad

Police said Tarrero-Casadesus returned to the business as detectives were there and turned himself in.