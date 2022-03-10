U.S. House passes $13.6 billion package to aid Ukraine

Vice President Harris sat down with the prime minister of Canada and held a joint press conference with Poland’s president who called for more sanctions on Moscow after the attack on a children’s and maternity hospital.

WASHINGTON – President Biden met with his counterpart from Colombia in the cabinet room on Thursday.

This afternoon, I’m hosting Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez at the White House for a bilateral meeting. I look forward to celebrating 200 years of positive diplomatic relations between our two nations and discussing a range of issues from COVID-19 to migration. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 10, 2022

It’s there the ongoing war in Ukraine a main focal point for their talks.

“It’s not just a threat to Europe in Ukraine, but it’s a threat to international stability and Colombia’s voice is making it clear that you share that view,” Biden said.

The White House warns Russia could use chemical or biological weapons.

“They not only have the capacity, they have a history of using chemical and biological weapons, and this moment we should have our eyes open,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Her remarks come as Vice President Harris sat down with the prime minister of Canada and held a joint press conference with Poland’s president who called for more sanctions on Moscow after the attack on a children’s and maternity hospital.

Today I met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and President Andrzej Duda to demonstrate we stand shoulder to shoulder with our NATO Ally, Poland, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Together we will continue to support the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/dMERmejWSt — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 10, 2022

“We have been witnessing for weeks, and certainly just in the last 24 hours, atrocities of unimaginable proportion. We will give another $50 billion the United States will through the UN world food program to assist with humanitarian aid,” said Harris.

Ad

Back in Washington D.C., the U.S. House passed a massive spending package apart of the deal is $13.6 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine.

This includes $4 billion for refugees, $2.5 billion for food and healthcare, and roughly $3 billion for military and intelligence support.

The spending package now will head to the Senate where Democrats hope to get bipartisan support and have it pass by the end of this week.