Man caught on camera trying to break into Weston home

Surveillance video shows the moment a man tried to break into a home in Weston last week.

WESTON, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man who was captured on camera last week attempting to break into a home in Weston.

Home surveillance cameras captured the man in the act around 3:50 a.m. March 3 on Lakeview Drive.

According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, the man is seen entering the patio area of the home and trying to open the front door.

When he discovers that the door was locked, he turned and left the area on foot.

“Detectives urge residents to keep their home well-lit at night, secure all doors and windows and consider installing motion sensors and security cameras as an extra safety precaution,” Grossman said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Detective Michael Moses at 954-626-4008. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.